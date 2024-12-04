Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $817,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 942,529 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,301,000 after buying an additional 769,884 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $17,468,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 63.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 830,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,128,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 963,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after acquiring an additional 172,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.0 %

RARE stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $60.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RARE

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.