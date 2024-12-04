Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 502.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

