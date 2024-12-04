Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $651,000 Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at $65,595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,576 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,589,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,424,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total value of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,607,523.23. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,500 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.7 %

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSWI stock opened at $419.39 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.06 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

