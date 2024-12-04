Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes $1.82 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FMC by 56.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth $52,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE FMC opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

