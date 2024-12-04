ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of ESSA opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $205.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
