ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ESSA opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $205.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 184.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 51.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.