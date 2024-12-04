Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Holdings Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

