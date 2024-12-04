European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,371 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.31% of European Wax Center worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,334,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 428,280 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 5.3% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 164,688 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
European Wax Center Price Performance
EWCZ stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $347.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on EWCZ
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.