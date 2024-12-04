Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP David Schrenk Sells 2,381 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $14,476.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,690.24. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, David Schrenk sold 2,412 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $12,614.76.
Everspin Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 million, a P/E ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRAM. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
