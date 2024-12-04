Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP David Schrenk Sells 2,381 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $14,476.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,690.24. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, David Schrenk sold 2,412 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $12,614.76.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 million, a P/E ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRAM. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

