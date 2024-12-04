Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.82 and last traded at $117.24. 2,582,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,188,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $514.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 671,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 295,988 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 90.5% during the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

