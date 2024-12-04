Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,435.00 and last traded at $1,432.04, with a volume of 1647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,413.23.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
