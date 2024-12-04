Fei USD (FEI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37,073.21

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $37,073.21 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00010627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,954.64 or 1.00023612 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00013510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000868 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000053 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00068768 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,718,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,460,023 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,707,315.67884196 with 7,449,055.84963608 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99108615 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $27,686.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

