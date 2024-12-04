Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading Up 23.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) traded up 23.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.48 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). 1,069,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 776,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Monday.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.46 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

