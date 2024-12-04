Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading Up 23.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) traded up 23.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.48 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). 1,069,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 776,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Monday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FAR
Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ferro-Alloy Resources
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.