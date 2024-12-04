Fetch.ai Trading Up 32.1% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $4.69 billion and $726.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00056387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,436,014,854 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

