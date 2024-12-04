Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.57 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 13474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.65.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.