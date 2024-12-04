First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,093.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 62.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,209.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,363.97 and a 52 week high of $2,388.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,068.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,920.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $55.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 187.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

