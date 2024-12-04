First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7,073.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 482,524 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $4,073,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,536,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,672,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.32.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0199 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.