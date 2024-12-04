First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $244.87 and last traded at $244.50, with a volume of 50605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.99.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

