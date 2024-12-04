First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.78 and traded as low as $62.60. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF shares last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.8446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.