First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,630,000 after purchasing an additional 615,776 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,320,000 after acquiring an additional 257,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,517 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after acquiring an additional 52,522 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,286,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

