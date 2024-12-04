Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FVRR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Fiverr International Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.37 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 27.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fiverr International by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

