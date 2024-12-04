Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:PIT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:PIT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.33% of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period.

VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43.

VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (PIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in commodity securities from the energy, precious metals, industrial metals, agriculture and livestock sectors. The fund uses an optimized process to maximize risk-adjusted returns.

