Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $577,000 in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Price Performance

Shares of CETH opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10.

