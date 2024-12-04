Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $777,000 Investment in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FTAG stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.