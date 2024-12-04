Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQI opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF -VIII- (AGQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally listed dividend-paying equities selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation AGQI was launched on Sep 24, 2015 and is issued by First Trust.

