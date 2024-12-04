Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 11,544 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 1,271,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after buying an additional 157,446 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 150.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 177,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,271,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

ITM stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.