Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $654,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

