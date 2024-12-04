Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $843,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.81% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 406.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,230,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTWO opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

