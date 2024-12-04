Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $669,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

QEMM stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

