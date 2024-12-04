Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,880 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Flutter Entertainment worth $138,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000.

FLUT stock opened at $282.64 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $152.77 and a 12 month high of $282.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.22.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $287.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

