Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Given a C$4.25 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$4.25 price target on Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foraco International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FAR opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.25. Foraco International has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of C$105.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Foraco International will post 0.5984655 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

