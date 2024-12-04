Foxby Corp. (FXBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.7402 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Foxby’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Foxby Stock Up 2.9 %
FXBY stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Foxby has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.
About Foxby
