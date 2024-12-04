Foxby Corp. (FXBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.7402 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Foxby’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Foxby Stock Up 2.9 %

FXBY stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Foxby has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

