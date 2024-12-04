FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 88.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

