Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Purchased by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Futu makes up 3.3% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 67.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth $123,000.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Futu Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

