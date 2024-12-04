GATX (NYSE:GATX) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Sidoti

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $158.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Get GATX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

GATX Price Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.13. GATX has a 1-year low of $110.94 and a 1-year high of $167.25.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. GATX had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GATX will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in GATX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 347,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 16.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.