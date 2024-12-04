Gems (GEMS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.10 Million

Gems (GEMS) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Gems token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $86.10 million and $9.31 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gems has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,780.59 or 0.99677021 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,546.46 or 0.99433357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gems

Gems was first traded on April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,485,204 tokens. Gems’ official website is gems.vip. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_.

Gems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.15282292 USD and is up 5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $10,651,492.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

