Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after buying an additional 299,205 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 25,311.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after buying an additional 266,026 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 678.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

