Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $143.65, but opened at $140.00. Glaukos shares last traded at $140.80, with a volume of 22,890 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Glaukos by 294.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,626,000 after buying an additional 98,109 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,278,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,337,000 after buying an additional 47,308 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,245,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,223,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

