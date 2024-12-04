Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $543,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

In other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

