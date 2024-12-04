Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in November

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

JETMF stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 18.61.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.