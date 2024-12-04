Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in November

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
JETMF stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 18.61.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
