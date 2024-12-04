Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the second quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Global-E Online by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GLBE opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $53.04.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
