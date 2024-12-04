Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 89.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $316.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.96. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0253 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.