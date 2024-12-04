Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $17,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.90.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,600. The trade was a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,450. This trade represents a 30.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,255 shares of company stock worth $12,686,800. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 174.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.