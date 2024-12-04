Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Raised by Maren Capital LLC

Maren Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,985 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises 3.9% of Maren Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maren Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Graco worth $47,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc grew its holdings in Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 483,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 195,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after purchasing an additional 140,417 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 328,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $749,919.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,918.84. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $137,888.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares in the company, valued at $575,572.20. This trade represents a 19.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,098 shares of company stock worth $2,776,150. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $94.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

