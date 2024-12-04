GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Raised to $2.20 at Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $1.00 to $2.20 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of EAF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.98. GrafTech International has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.95.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 55.21% and a negative return on equity of 459.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
