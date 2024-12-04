GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Raised to $2.20 at Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $1.00 to $2.20 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.98. GrafTech International has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 55.21% and a negative return on equity of 459.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 58.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 113.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 135,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

