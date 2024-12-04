Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,877 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,800,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,460,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,688 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 706,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 33.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,719,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,078,000 after buying an additional 428,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,943.74. This trade represents a 24.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $355,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,022.85. This trade represents a 19.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GPK opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

