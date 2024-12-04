Gregory R. Goff Sells 250,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) President Gregory R. Goff sold 250,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 852,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,552. This trade represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.92. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.39 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alight by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alight in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

