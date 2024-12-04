Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.79 and last traded at $172.00, with a volume of 191255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.80.
Gulfport Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 5.50.
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
Recommended Stories
