GYEN Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $13.80 million and $43,412.30 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

GYEN Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars.

