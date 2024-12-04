Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.60% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $382.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

