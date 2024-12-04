HC Wainwright Increases Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Price Target to $9.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LCTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 70,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

